Justin Paul Dumas
Oconto Falls - Justin Paul Dumas, 22, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 at home of natural causes following complications from CP. He was born October 18, 1996 in Oconto Falls to Paul Dumas and Lori Smet. Justin grew up in rural Oconto Falls where he attended public schools and graduated high school. While he faced many challenges in his short time on earth, he loved life and always embraced it with a big and bright smile on his face; his laugh was contagious. As an avid Packer fan, he enjoyed teasing his Grandma Smet every time she would miss a good play that just happened. Justin turned flirting into an art form and the debate seems to be settled if he was Mom's beast, Grandma Lois's angel or Grandma Karen's Sweetie Pie or Pumpkin. Hands down he was an angel on earth who made an imprint on everyone who ever met Justin. Our world is a little less bright without Justin.
Survivors are his mother, Lori Zuber, Oconto Falls; his father and stepmother, Paul and Patte Dumas, Stiles; his brother and sister, Zachary and Samantha Zuber, both at home; his maternal grandmother, Mary Lois Smet, Coleman; his step-sister and brother-in-law, Tressa and Garrett Weber; a nephew and niece, Mavrik and ShayLeigh Weber, Green Bay; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Karen Dumas, maternal grandfather, Kennith Smet, paternal step-grandmother, Bonnie Swaer, an uncle and cousin, Ronald and Sonia Ermis, and step-uncle and aunt, Scott and Deb Swaer.
Visitation will be held after 8am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Stiles until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Bob Karuhn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Oconto County Humane Society, 150 S. Katch Dr. Oconto, WI 54153 (920-835-1738).
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019