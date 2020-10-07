Oshkosh - Kathleen Kay "Kate" Collins, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born to the late John and Ruth (Van Cleve) Collins on January 13, 1955, in Berlin, WI. She was a graduate of Wabeno High School. Kate married Jim Klatkiewicz and they were together until his passing in 1997; Kate then married Larry Saylor. Kate worked at Winnebago Community Credit Union as a teller and was currently working in the call center. Kate adored her cat, Mitzy, and her dog, Buddy. She cherished being with her family and her friends. Kate especially loved all the time she spent with her sisters, and her favorite activities included the many "road trips" they took together. She enjoyed decorating and spending time in her cozy home. Kate never missed an opportunity for a day at the shopping mall, or searching for antique treasures. Those closest to Kate will always remember her as a warm and friendly person with a beautiful smile and will certainly recollect her many acts of kindness to others.Kate is survived by her four sisters, Linda (Brian) Keats, Becky Payne, Pam (Dennis) Sherrick, and Peggy (Pete Moesch) Parsons; stepbrother, Dean Schaal, and stepsister Pam (Tom) Runge; aunts, Nancy (Doug) Hansen and Sally Brooks; and stepmother, Hazel Collins. Kate is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she dearly loved. In addition to her parents and late husband, Kate was preceded in death by her uncles, Ernie Brooks, Walter Collins, Donald Killoren, and her aunt, Carol Killoren.A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: Kathleen Collins Family, Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 78, Oshkosh, WI 54903-0078Kate will forever be remembered by her loving family.When we meet again, please have one of your special "old fashioneds" waiting for us.