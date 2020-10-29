1/1
Kathleen E. Marsolek
Kathleen E. Marsolek

Lakewood - Kathleen E. Marsolek "Kathy ", age 85, of Lakewood, WI, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Kathy is survived by her loving husband Kenneth, of 65 years; her daughter Karen (Paul) Rozek; grandchildren Bryan (Jenny) Rozek, Kathryn Rozek; her great granddaughter Lilyann Rozek; her sister Jill (Dennis) Hollman and sister-in-law Jackie Host along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Mary and her brothers Gratton Host and Howard (the late Barbara) Host.

Kathy retired, after 31 years, from Allen-Bradley; she was also an avid reader. She will be dearly missed.

Services were held.

In lieu of flowers, donation appreciated to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
