|
|
Kathleen T. Turk
West Bend, Formerly of Lakewood - Mrs. Kathy Turk of West Bend passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Harbor Cove in Port Washington. She was 83 years old.
Kathleen was born in Milwaukee on April 13,1936, daughter of John and Martha Kreckler Elias. She attended local schools and graduated from Messmer High School, Class of 1954.
On August 17, 1957, Kathleen was united in marriage with Ronald Turk at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Milwaukee and started their family. They later moved to West Bend in 1973.
Mrs. Turk went back to school and earned her Associates degree as an administrative assistant from Moraine Park in 1977. She put it to good use as a bookkeeper at the Washington County Health Department before retiring at the age of 62.
Following retirement, Ron and Kathy moved north to Townsend. They moved to Madison area in 2015 and later to Port Washington in 2018.
Mrs. Turk was a former member of St. Mary of the Hill Lake Church in Lakewood and was a member of the Mission sewing circle. She enjoyed sewing clothes and making quilts for the mission children, and was also a member of the Christian Women's group. She spent most of her free time sewing, crocheting, knitting and quilting. She enjoyed watching football, especially the Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Kathy was an avid reader and especially enjoyed using her Kindle.
Survivors include her husband Ronald of Harbor Club in Port Washington, daughter Mary (Warren) Arndt of West Bend, son Daniel (Jean) Turk of San Tan Valley, AZ, and grandchildren Jeannine (Craig) Waterson, Kenneth (Melissa) Turk, Jason Turk, Shawn (Abigail) Turk-Hardy, Ryan Turk, Eric Turk, and Melyssa (Cody) Tromberg. She is further survived by 9 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Cindy Turk of West Bend, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son John Turk, parents John & Martha Elias and sister Marian Beaudry.
She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Kathleen's memory, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the .
The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Campus, Aurora Cancer Center - Grafton, and Aurora Hospice for their dedicated care and loving attention.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolence may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2019