Keith Evrard
Lena - Keith Joseph Evrard 87, of Lena, passed away on January 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Orville and Clara (DeJardin) Evrard on January 18, 1932. He proudly served in the Army in the Korean War. Keith married Marjorie Aubut on July 7, 1956 at St. Peters in Oconto. The couple farmed together for 37 years. They enjoyed camping in Arizona for 19 years. He enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, fishing and he enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of Lena American Legion Post 342 and a member of St. Patrick's Church in Stiles. He is survived by 5 daughters Kathy (Russell) Block, Lena; Susie (Thomas) Younger, Howard; Dawn (David) Zimmerman, Pulaski; Lori (James) Sullivan, Pulaski; Lisa (David Farrington), Oneida. Eight grandchildren Margaret (Jesse) Blahnik, Stephanie Block, Alex (Anne) Younger, Amy (Lauren) Miller, Julie (Dean) Dyzbalys, Michael, Samantha (David) and McKenna Sullivan, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Two brothers Roger (Bonnie) and Wayne (Lynn) and two sisters Marie Weyenberg and Sharon Dohnalik. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marjorie, two sisters Marilyn and Betty and 4 brother in laws. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral home in Oconto on Friday January 17th from 4-7PM with Deacon Walt officiating. The visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Patrick's Church in Stiles on Saturday from 10-11AM. The service will be at 11AM with Father Jim Hablewitz officiating. Military Rites following the service. Keith will be laid to rest at the Church Cemetery.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020