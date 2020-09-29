1/1
Kenneth DePouw
1943 - 2020
Kenneth DePouw

Peshtigo - Kenneth J. DePouw, 77, of Peshtigo, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Meadow Brook Nursing Home, Oconto Falls. Kenneth was born June 24, 1943 in Oconto to the late George and Leah (Leneau) DePouw. He married Shelby Zima o April 26, 1991. Kenneth owned and operated Property Management for over 30 years.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shelby DePouw; three step-children, Bob (Jackie) Lockstein, Heather (Dan) Walander, Eric Lockstein; sister, Agnes Ozechowski; sister-in-law, Theresa DePouw; two grandchildren, Josh (Leah) Lockstein and Seth Lockstein; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Dick Depouw.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 10 AM to 12 Noon Friday, October 16, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 12 Noon Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Karuhn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
OCT
16
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
