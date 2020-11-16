Kenneth LaFortune
Oconto - Kenneth "KK" LaFortune, 81, of Oconto, WI, passed away on November 11, 2020. He was born in Oconto on February 7, 1939 to the late Calvin and Esther LaFortune. Ken graduated from Oconto High School in 1957 and went on to marry his high school sweetheart on April 19, 1958. Ken drove semi-trucks across the country for over 30 years, then enjoyed being a member of the Elks Club. Ken was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with family. He enjoyed camping, playing cards and gardening. His unique style of cowboy boots, button-up plaid cowboy shirts and wearing his trucker cap gently perched atop his head, translated into a welcoming invitation for a chat with any and all. Ken would eventually bring any conversation around to pridefully talking about his children and grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He was willing to lend a helping hand no matter how big or small the task. Ken was a member of United Methodist Church and was a spiritual man. He was involved in many community activities, including Elks. Ken's caring, genuine and compassionate demeanor will be missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Ken is survived by his wife, Judy LaFortune; two daughters, Julie LaFortune, Mary (David) Lade; a son, Mark (Renae) LaFortune; two grandchildren, Jason (Erica Proehl) Lade and Jeremy (Melissa) Lade; and two great grandchildren, Kenzie and Brezlin Lade.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
.