Larry Behnke
Oconto - Larry C. Behnke, 70 years old of Oconto, WI, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 11, 2020. Larry was born November 19, 1949 in Marinette, WI to his father, Carl, and mother, Evelyn, Behnke, who he proceeded in death. Larry served in the Air Force from 1968-1972. In December of 1992 he married the love of his life and best friend, Lynn (Brehmer) Behnke. He retired in 2008 from Cruisers Inc. where his career was a skilled cabinet maker. Larry's personal passion was his business, L&L Baits where he designed and crafted custom bottom bouncers, crawler harnesses and jigs for fishing, which attracted many fishermen. He was currently working part-time at Unlimited Services. Larry was also an avid outdoors man. He loved fishing, hunting and just going out in the woods and spending time cutting wood. He was also known to be quite the wise guy, playing pranks on others with his quick wit.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Behnke, Oconto; sister, Susan (Elmer) Linsmeier, Menominee; son, Larry C. (April) Behnke, Jr., Oconto; step-son, Jamie Brehmer, Algoma; and grandchildren, Larissa, Jacob and Teagan Brehmer. Larry also treasured his dogs, Dobie and Lilly. Lilly girl sure is going to miss her daddy.
Per Larry's wishes a gathering will be held with immediate family at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
