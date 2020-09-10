Laurena "Laurie" Burbey
Gillett - Laurena Elizabeth "Laurie" (Gold) Burbey, 76, passed away Sat Sept 5, 2020. She was born Dec 29, 1943 in Milwaukee to George and Mary (Sternig) Gold. The family moved to Abrams and had fond memories of their farm. Laurie attended the little school house in Abrams and graduated from Oconto Falls High School, Class of 1962.
If there was a quote to describe Laurie if would be "Well behaved women seldom make history". Laurie was employed by Cruisers, Carver Yachts and Fort Howard through the years. Her passion for botanical plants and gardening lead her to excel at her employment at Schroeder Flowers and in the Garden Department at the Shawano Walmart. There she made many friends and was sought after by customers for help with their plants and gardens. Laurie also enjoyed watching and feeding her birds and always had peanuts for the Blue Jays. She also enjoyed hitting the road to find a nice supper club where she could enjoy a great old fashion.
Laurie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Burbey; granddaughters, Leslie Curran and Lindsay Prahl; great- grand daughters, Lauren and Alaina Prahl; a sister, Georgia Ermis; her feline companions, Sugar and Mr. Fish; special friends, Linda, Pam, Kerry, Joyce, Dar, John and Dale.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Jo Gold; a brother-in-law, Henry Ermis; a niece, Sonya Ermis and nephews, Ronald Ermis and Ronald John Osterman.
A celebration of Laurie's life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date when we can all reunite safely.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
