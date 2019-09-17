|
|
Lionel Baumgart
Lena - Lionel A. Baumgart age 82 of Lena, passed away on September 15, 2019. Lionel was born April 28, 1937, in Green Bay, to the late Lloyd and Pauline (Sturke) Baumgart. He spent his early years growing up in Pulaski, Morgan, Abrams, and Lena. He liked school and loved to read. In 8th grade he had a long humorous poem published in the Weekly Reader, a nationwide junior high publication.
As a high school freshman he was elected class president and student council member. He was very active in high school extra-curricular activities. He earned a letter in football as a senior and was made a member of Quill and Scroll, an organization for high school journalists. He was an art editor of the school yearbook and was in the junior and senior class plays. He was active in forensics. Lionel played French horn and drums in the high school band and when he was a junior he played first trumpet at the senior graduation ceremony. He graduated with the class of 1955. Lionel graduated in 1960 from Wisconsin State College, Oshkosh, now UWO, with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with a major in physics and minor in chemistry and math. He started his teaching career at Gillett High School in the fall of 1960. He taught physics, chemistry and physical science. Lionel strongly felt that he should teach to the highest standards and his goal was to get students to understand the nature of science. To that end he used two newly developed courses. One of there was the chemical bond approach to chemistry or CBA and the other was developed by the Physical Science Study Committee or PSSC. Gillett High School was only 1 of 7 schools in the state to use the CBA chemistry course. The state science supervising teacher and administrators of GHS visited the class to see it in operation. He told the students that if they got an A or B in the class he would guarantee them the same grade in a freshman college course. He was correct in that regard. From Gillett, Lionel went on to teach at the Green Bay Vocational School on Broadway now NWTC and from there he taught in Coleman where he was also yearbook advisor. He finished his teaching career back in Gillett and Retired at the end of the 1998-1999 school year. Lionel was an excellent chess player and also like to play cards. He developed a modified stopwatch and infrared detection circuits for use in high school science experiments. It is currently being sold by Science Kit, a major supplier of science equipment to schools. After he retired from teaching, he still wrote science lessons for grades 9-12 with the intention of simplifying complex ideas. He liked to build things and built his own two bedroom house. He assembled a color TV, shortwave receiver and test equipment from hits and enjoyed working in electronics and with computers. He built 3 foot long model of the clipper ship Cutty Sark from scratch. Lionel is survived by a brother Laad (Eloy) Baumgart, Lakeland, Florida, along with 2 nieces and 5 nephews and brother in law Richard Wondrash, Lena. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, two sisters Geraldine Despins and Mary Jean Wondrash and one niece. There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home, Lena. His ashes will be interred in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Klondike.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25, 2019