Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Cook St
Oconto, WI
Lois M. Valitchka Obituary
Lois M. Valitchka

Green Bay - Lois M. Valitchka, 94, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1924, to George and Margaret (Behringer) Heise.

Lois spent much of her life volunteering. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Ladies Society, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, she volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Shop, and spent many years cooking funeral luncheons at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Lois was a woman who loved to have fun. In her early years, she loved to dance and party, and was a member of a kitchen band, The Checkerettes. In her later years, Lois enjoyed spending her time knitting, sewing, crocheting, and even bowled well into her 80's.

Lois is survived by her children, Todd Valitchka, Mark (Pam) Valitchka, Alan Valitchka, and Brad (Jerri) Valitchka; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Melva Heise; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Terry; grandson, Joshua; and siblings, Carl (Dorothy) Heise, Walter (Margaret) Heise, Lloyd Heise, Robert (Viola) Heise.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. TODAY, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, Cook St., Oconto, with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019
