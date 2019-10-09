|
Lorraine Mae (Parker) Wellens, 86, passed away October 1, 2019 at her home in Township of Spruce. Born May 25, 1933 daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bednarik) Parker she married Harvey J. Wellens April 15, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spruce. The couple worked in Milwaukee for a few years to save up their money and buy a farm back home in the Spruce area. Together they farmed for many years and she occasionally picked up an extra job as bartender, dental office receptionist, and later secretary for Spruce Township.
In her younger years she always had a big garden, loved to cook, and she had sewn most of her kids clothing all the way through high school. After their son took over the farm she had a little more time and enjoyed ceramic painting, china painting, and feeding and watching her birds outside of her window. A member of the Inch Worm Quilters, she was a very talented quilt maker, and made many beautiful handmade quilts with love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was working on a quilt the night she passed away. Her family meant everything to her and we will all miss her dearly.
Loving mother of, four children, Donna (John) Gray, Deborah (Gerald) VanHaren, Richard "Dick" Wellens, and Diane (LeeRoy) Kruse; ten grandchildren , John J. (Cailyn) Gray, Lisa (Travis) Wise, Joe (Tammy) VanHaren, Jason (special friend, Ashley) VanHaren, Angela (Dan) Franzen, Amanda (special friend, Josh) Wellens, Benjamin (Jennifer) Wellens, Kevin Kruse, Katrina Kruse and Kayle (special friend, Kyle) Kruse; seven great-grandchildren; Morgan, Jack, Dylan, Cody, Maria, Emma, and Sophia; and a step great-granddaughter, Olivia. Also survived by a brother, Michael Parker and a sister-in-law, Jane Parker.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey in 2003; two baby sisters, Patricia and Lucille; a brother, William Parker; a sister, Carol "Jane" Parker; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private family service was held Saturday, Oct. 5th at the Christian Fellowship Church (formerly Sacred Heart/Holy Cross Catholic Church) in Spruce, same church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Pastor Brian Wold officiated and burial was in Pine Hill Cemetery. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home of Peshtigo assisted the family.
The family would like to thank the Oconto Falls E.M.T's, Police officer Jake Kasten, and John and Mark Berth for their kindness and compassion. Also thank you to Dr. Genadi Maltinski and his nurse Kathy for taking such great care of our Mother.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019