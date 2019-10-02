|
Louise Elizabeth Wudtke
New London - Louise Elizabeth Wudtke, 100, of New London, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence, New London.
Louise was the first born of three children on August 6, 1918, in Evanston, Illinois to the late Walter M. and Bertha (Degmair) Holtz, where her father was a home builder. In November 1917, her parents moved to a dairy farm in Oconto Falls, WI. Louise grew up on this farm helping her parents with the daily chores on their dairy and turkey farm as well as helping tend to her siblings.
She attended school in a one room 8 grade school house in Morgan, WI and then the Oconto Falls High School graduating as Valedictorian in 1936. During her school years, she frequently walked the long miles to school.
In 1937, she married Walter W. Wudtke and was blessed with 54 years of marriage and three children. Together, they farmed his parents farm homestead located a mile from the farm that Louise grew up on. Upon retirement, they remained on their farm and enjoyed many happy years. Walter passed away in 1991. In 1993, Louise moved from the farm to Appleton, WI to be closer to family residing at Ridgeview Highlands Apartments. Louise was a past member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Oconto Falls, WI.
Louise was dedicated to and loved her family dearly. She loved being a farm wife and partner with our Dad doing the farming chores, planting big gardens and oh my…the flowers, cooking, baking, canning, reading, counted cross stitch (which she felt honored when she received an award for her masterpiece), playing the Smear card game with her grandsons Tom and Todd, and dancing to old time music (polkas, waltzes, two steps and whenever a schottische was played, Dad's partner was always our Mom).
During Louise's last few years at St. Joseph Residence as she became unable to communicate her thoughts, we would still see her many cheerful happy smiles and hear her laughter while trying to tell us something…while shaking her finger at us!
Immediate family that Louise leaves behind are daughter, Karen Meyer (Harry Hameister), Appleton, WI; son, Walter Wudtke, Muskogee, OK; daughter in law, Darlene Wudke, Green Bay, WI. Three grandsons; Tom (Cari McArdle) Wudke, Todd (Andrea) Wudke, Appleton; Trevor (Rebecca) Wudtke, Newport, PA. Four great grandchildren; Zachary Wudke, Green Bay, Paige Wudke, Appleton, James (Jimmy) Wudtke and Amber Wudtke, Newport, PA. Sisters in law, Gwen Holtz, Oconto Falls, Ethel Siegler, Oconto Falls, and many nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wudtke, son, Thomas (Tom) Wudke, son in law, Wayne Meyer, sister; Ruth Holtz Schroeder, brother; Walter (Bud) Holtz, nephew and godchild; Karl Schroeder, nephew; David Schroeder, aunt; Elise Degmair, brothers in law; Earl Siegler, Karl Schroeder, Martin Wudtke, sister in law; Elsie Wudtke, and father in law and mother in law, Paul and Lydia Wudtke.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI, with Pastor Leon Knitt officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the service.
To the staff at St. Joseph Residence…We humbly thank you for taking excellent care of our mother and are grateful to each of you for your loving kindness, care, and treating her with respect and love just like she was a member of your very own family.
Mom…We love you and feel so grateful that God blessed each of us with such a wonderful mother. You will be in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a or to the Salvation Army in memory of Louise.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019