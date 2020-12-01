1/1
Loyal Peterson Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loyal Peterson Jr.

Oconto - Dr. Loyal Peterson, Jr. "Dr. Pete", went to be with the Lord on November 26th, 2020.

Dr. Pete was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, 1948, to the late Loyal Sr. & Alice Peterson of

Oconto, WI. He attended Oconto High School and graduated from Oostburg High School where

his sister taught English. Two of his loves growing up were cars and music. Dr. Pete loved rebuilding

engines and racing fast cars, and won several trophies at the drag strip. He also played guitar since he

was a small child and eventually played in his own rock and roll band in high school.

After graduation, he proudly served four years in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War

Era. In 1969 while stationed in Stanton Island, New York, he married his high school sweetheart and

love of his life Kathy Perrizo.

When he returned home from service, he attended UWGB and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in

Human Biology. Upon discovering the miracle work of Chiropractic in his undergrad years, he decided to pursue his lifelong passion of helping and healing people in Davenport, Iowa where he received his

Doctorate Degree in Chiropractic, at the Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1979. In 1980, he returned

home to his beloved hometown of Oconto to open his very own Chiropractic office in the same building

where Dr. Pete used to help his father run the family grocery store. For 35 years he enjoyed serving the

people of the community and surrounding areas. He was lovingly known as "Dr. Pete" to all who knew

him.

Dr. Pete enjoyed playing guitar and singing in his bands while attending college, and carried this love of

guitar and singing throughout the rest of his life as he always loved the opportunity to sing and play for

and with his family and friends.

In summers one of his favorite things to do was spending his free weekends

up north at Little Archiblad Lake, in Lakewood, Wisconsin, affectionately

nicknamed," Kokomo." He enjoyed building projects, fixing things, fishing, grilling out, watching movies

and spending time with family & friends at the lake.

Nothing made Dr. Pete happier or more proud than watching his children Eric and Steve, grow up and

being a part of their lives. He loved singing to them growing up, watching them play sports and never

wanted to miss an opportunity for family time or singing together, whether it be karaoke with Eric or

hopping up on stage with a guitar to sing and play in the band with Steve. Dr. Pete and his boys had

several jam sessions and family moments of singing together.

Dr. Pete loved being a grandpa to his two incredible granddaughters Mary and Brooke. He shared many

lifelong memories with them, camping, fishing, watching movies, going to the water park and having

tea parties. He loved making them laugh any chance he could, as his favorite sound in the world was

hearing their giggles and laughter.

Dr. Pete is survived by Kathy his loving and devoted wife of 50 years. Two sons: Eric (Amy) &

Steve(special friend Jackie). Grand Daughters: Mary & Brooke. Sisters: Donna (Ted) Van Rossum;

Victoria Bostedt (special friend Curt) and her son John (Julie) Bostedt, and their

children Bryce, Brady and Brea; son, Jeff Bostedt, and his sons Duncan and

Carsten; and daughter Jodi Bostedt. He was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy.

He is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Carole (Gary) Zimmerman and their

children Gary (Robin) Zimmerman and Scott (Ann) Zimmerman; Helene Perrizo

and her children Teva, Rano (Lisa) Perrizo, and Melia (Joel) Hutak. Two brothers-

in-law: John (Marlene) Perrizo and his daughter Justine; Joe Perrizo and his

children: Maggie (Ryan) Herald, Sara (Godson) Osawe and Chad Perrizo. Nephew:

David Hall (special friend Rhonda) and his children Emily (Patrick) Maeleon and

Kaleb Hall; further survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

The family would like to thank everyone who kept Dr. Pete & Kathy in their

thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to the staff at The Cottages Memory Care

in Oconto Falls and The Bay at Oconto Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for their kind and

loving care.

Funeral services for Loyal will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved