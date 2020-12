Loyal Peterson Jr.Oconto - Dr. Loyal Peterson, Jr. "Dr. Pete", went to be with the Lord on November 26th, 2020.Dr. Pete was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, 1948, to the late Loyal Sr. & Alice Peterson ofOconto, WI. He attended Oconto High School and graduated from Oostburg High School wherehis sister taught English. Two of his loves growing up were cars and music. Dr. Pete loved rebuildingengines and racing fast cars, and won several trophies at the drag strip. He also played guitar since hewas a small child and eventually played in his own rock and roll band in high school.After graduation, he proudly served four years in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam WarEra. In 1969 while stationed in Stanton Island, New York, he married his high school sweetheart andlove of his life Kathy Perrizo.When he returned home from service, he attended UWGB and obtained his Bachelor's Degree inHuman Biology. Upon discovering the miracle work of Chiropractic in his undergrad years, he decided to pursue his lifelong passion of helping and healing people in Davenport, Iowa where he received hisDoctorate Degree in Chiropractic, at the Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1979. In 1980, he returnedhome to his beloved hometown of Oconto to open his very own Chiropractic office in the same buildingwhere Dr. Pete used to help his father run the family grocery store. For 35 years he enjoyed serving thepeople of the community and surrounding areas. He was lovingly known as "Dr. Pete" to all who knewhim.Dr. Pete enjoyed playing guitar and singing in his bands while attending college, and carried this love ofguitar and singing throughout the rest of his life as he always loved the opportunity to sing and play forand with his family and friends.In summers one of his favorite things to do was spending his free weekendsup north at Little Archiblad Lake, in Lakewood, Wisconsin, affectionatelynicknamed," Kokomo." He enjoyed building projects, fixing things, fishing, grilling out, watching moviesand spending time with family & friends at the lake.Nothing made Dr. Pete happier or more proud than watching his children Eric and Steve, grow up andbeing a part of their lives. He loved singing to them growing up, watching them play sports and neverwanted to miss an opportunity for family time or singing together, whether it be karaoke with Eric orhopping up on stage with a guitar to sing and play in the band with Steve. Dr. Pete and his boys hadseveral jam sessions and family moments of singing together.Dr. Pete loved being a grandpa to his two incredible granddaughters Mary and Brooke. He shared manylifelong memories with them, camping, fishing, watching movies, going to the water park and havingtea parties. He loved making them laugh any chance he could, as his favorite sound in the world washearing their giggles and laughter.Dr. Pete is survived by Kathy his loving and devoted wife of 50 years. Two sons: Eric (Amy) &Steve(special friend Jackie). Grand Daughters: Mary & Brooke. Sisters: Donna (Ted) Van Rossum;Victoria Bostedt (special friend Curt) and her son John (Julie) Bostedt, and theirchildren Bryce, Brady and Brea; son, Jeff Bostedt, and his sons Duncan andCarsten; and daughter Jodi Bostedt. He was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy.He is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Carole (Gary) Zimmerman and theirchildren Gary (Robin) Zimmerman and Scott (Ann) Zimmerman; Helene Perrizoand her children Teva, Rano (Lisa) Perrizo, and Melia (Joel) Hutak. Two brothers-in-law: John (Marlene) Perrizo and his daughter Justine; Joe Perrizo and hischildren: Maggie (Ryan) Herald, Sara (Godson) Osawe and Chad Perrizo. Nephew:David Hall (special friend Rhonda) and his children Emily (Patrick) Maeleon andKaleb Hall; further survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends.The family would like to thank everyone who kept Dr. Pete & Kathy in theirthoughts and prayers. A special thanks to the staff at The Cottages Memory Carein Oconto Falls and The Bay at Oconto Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for their kind andloving care.Funeral services for Loyal will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net