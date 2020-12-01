Loyal Peterson Jr.
Oconto - Dr. Loyal Peterson, Jr. "Dr. Pete", went to be with the Lord on November 26th, 2020.
Dr. Pete was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, 1948, to the late Loyal Sr. & Alice Peterson of
Oconto, WI. He attended Oconto High School and graduated from Oostburg High School where
his sister taught English. Two of his loves growing up were cars and music. Dr. Pete loved rebuilding
engines and racing fast cars, and won several trophies at the drag strip. He also played guitar since he
was a small child and eventually played in his own rock and roll band in high school.
After graduation, he proudly served four years in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War
Era. In 1969 while stationed in Stanton Island, New York, he married his high school sweetheart and
love of his life Kathy Perrizo.
When he returned home from service, he attended UWGB and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in
Human Biology. Upon discovering the miracle work of Chiropractic in his undergrad years, he decided to pursue his lifelong passion of helping and healing people in Davenport, Iowa where he received his
Doctorate Degree in Chiropractic, at the Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1979. In 1980, he returned
home to his beloved hometown of Oconto to open his very own Chiropractic office in the same building
where Dr. Pete used to help his father run the family grocery store. For 35 years he enjoyed serving the
people of the community and surrounding areas. He was lovingly known as "Dr. Pete" to all who knew
him.
Dr. Pete enjoyed playing guitar and singing in his bands while attending college, and carried this love of
guitar and singing throughout the rest of his life as he always loved the opportunity to sing and play for
and with his family and friends.
In summers one of his favorite things to do was spending his free weekends
up north at Little Archiblad Lake, in Lakewood, Wisconsin, affectionately
nicknamed," Kokomo." He enjoyed building projects, fixing things, fishing, grilling out, watching movies
and spending time with family & friends at the lake.
Nothing made Dr. Pete happier or more proud than watching his children Eric and Steve, grow up and
being a part of their lives. He loved singing to them growing up, watching them play sports and never
wanted to miss an opportunity for family time or singing together, whether it be karaoke with Eric or
hopping up on stage with a guitar to sing and play in the band with Steve. Dr. Pete and his boys had
several jam sessions and family moments of singing together.
Dr. Pete loved being a grandpa to his two incredible granddaughters Mary and Brooke. He shared many
lifelong memories with them, camping, fishing, watching movies, going to the water park and having
tea parties. He loved making them laugh any chance he could, as his favorite sound in the world was
hearing their giggles and laughter.
Dr. Pete is survived by Kathy his loving and devoted wife of 50 years. Two sons: Eric (Amy) &
Steve(special friend Jackie). Grand Daughters: Mary & Brooke. Sisters: Donna (Ted) Van Rossum;
Victoria Bostedt (special friend Curt) and her son John (Julie) Bostedt, and their
children Bryce, Brady and Brea; son, Jeff Bostedt, and his sons Duncan and
Carsten; and daughter Jodi Bostedt. He was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy.
He is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Carole (Gary) Zimmerman and their
children Gary (Robin) Zimmerman and Scott (Ann) Zimmerman; Helene Perrizo
and her children Teva, Rano (Lisa) Perrizo, and Melia (Joel) Hutak. Two brothers-
in-law: John (Marlene) Perrizo and his daughter Justine; Joe Perrizo and his
children: Maggie (Ryan) Herald, Sara (Godson) Osawe and Chad Perrizo. Nephew:
David Hall (special friend Rhonda) and his children Emily (Patrick) Maeleon and
Kaleb Hall; further survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who kept Dr. Pete & Kathy in their
thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to the staff at The Cottages Memory Care
in Oconto Falls and The Bay at Oconto Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for their kind and
loving care.
Funeral services for Loyal will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
