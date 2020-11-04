LuAnn Kuter
Burkburnett, TX - LuAnn Kuter, 64 of Burkburnett, TX passed away at her home in Burkburnett surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. James Porterfield officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
LuAnn loved spending time with her grandchildren and Family. She was a crafty person by nature, she could make anything! She loved to read, and crochet. She was very active with her church she loved so much Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett, TX.
She was born Febuary 19, 1956, Sussex, WI. to the late Vincent Topel and Verda Mae LeMay (Plude). LuAnn married James Kuter in 1986, Oconto, WI.
LuAnn is survived by her daughters, Angela Topel and Husband Mario Johnson, Texas, Brittany Kuter, 32, Texas. She has 6 grandchildren, Niala, 16, Nevaeh, 15, Serenity, 12, Malik, 11, Willow, 4, Aryick, 1.
In addition to her parents, LuAnn is preceeded by her parents, brother James LeMay Jr., and is survived by brothers and sisters, Mary Harvey, Mt. Vernon, IL, Rick LeMay, MI, Peggy Queen, WI, Kathy Walechka, MI Crystal HeBert, WI, and Brian LeMay, WI.
