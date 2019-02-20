|
|
Lucille H. Heroux
- - Lucille H. Heroux, 87, formerly of Howard, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 peacefulluy. With her family by her side.
Lou was born to Lula and William Winkworth in Popple River, WI on March 23, 1931. She married Douglas Heroux on July 12, 1950 and they spent the next 65 years together.
Our Mom had a true love of flowers. She started that love while still in high school working at Oconto Floral. She continued throughout the years making wedding flowers for all of her children, grandchildren and many friends. Never did she turn down a request to help anyone with flowers. She spent her happiest times shopping with her daughters, granddaughters and special daughter, Robin Gallant. While raising her family, Lou also worked as a waitress and hostess at several area supper clubs; including many years at the Downtowner. Mom and Dad were proud Packer fans and were one of the first to hold season tickets.
After their retirement, Lou and Doug became snowbirds and spent 15 plus years in Texas. They travelled to Mexico every Tuesday with all their friends. She enjoyed Salty Dogs, and playing cards. She loved the beach, and made many trips to South Padre Island.
She leaves her chidren: Cindy (Jim) Kmecheck of Tipler, Polly (Mike) Ama and Kelly (Chad) Ama of Green Bay, Scott Heroux of Appleton and Melissa Frazier of Florida. She also leaves 14 grandchildren: Chad (Crystal Flannigan) Kmecheck, Jennifer (Bill) Burt, Josh Kmecheck, Amanda Frayer, Greg (Kathy) Kaminski, Adam (Erin) Ama, Stefanie (Jason Kaster) Ama, Kori (Fred Haney) Rath, David (Stephanie) Ama, Matt (Lisa) Heroux, Jared (Cherrel) Heroux, Danielle (Christian Wence) Frazier, Jordan Frazier and Tyler Johnson.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Doug, her parents, her step-father, Alfred Harris, two sisters and two granddaughters, Kasi Ama and Talhia Heroux and her beloved Baileys.
The family sends special thanks to Dr. Mark Jenson, Ascera Hospice and the staff of Odd Fellows Nursing Home.
Friends and relatives may call on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 11 AM to 12:45 PM at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (2597 Glendale Avenue, one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Lane and Glendale Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54313.) A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 PM. Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 498-1118.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019