Margaret Olson
Oconto Falls (formerly of Gillett) - Margaret Olson, age 83 of Oconto Falls (formerly of Gillett), passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Marge was born on November 6, 1936 to the late Lester and Margaret (Sokol) DuVon in Montana. During her high school years, Marge was raised by her uncle and aunt, Albert and Alice Tachick, in Coleman where she graduated from high school. Marge moved to Milwaukee for work where she met her husband, Gilbert. They married on January 5, 1957 and were married happily for 53 years. In 1958, Marge and Gilbert moved to Gillett where they ran the Olson family farm and started a family. For many years, Marge worked at the Red Owl Grocery Store in Suring and Owen's Grocery Store in Gillett, which later became Pat's Market. Marge belonged to the Maple Valley Homemakers Club for 50 years. She enjoyed crocheting and traveling, taking many memorable trips, especially her trip to Alaska with the Alaskan crew and other trips to California and Hawaii. Marge was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She did everything in her power to give her children a good life. There is nothing like a mother's love and Marge was an incredible influence in her children's lives.
Marge is survived by her 3 children, Albert (Amy) Olson of Gillett, Ed Olson of Gillett, and Cynthia (John) Ebeling of Oconto; 6 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon (Terra), Nicole (Wes), Andrew (Darcy), Cassandra and Alex; 4 great-grandchildren, Sienna, MClain, Maxwell and Andrew Jr.; a brother, Don DuVon; 3 sisters, Ellen Salesky, Penny DuVon and Delores Salesky. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gilbert; 2 siblings, Larry DuVon and Mary Ohm.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 3 pm until the funeral service at 7 pm. Marge will be interred at Maple Valley Lutheran Cemetery beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staffs of Heartland Hospice and The Cottages at Meadowlands in Oconto Falls for the care and compassion offered to Marge during her time of need.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019