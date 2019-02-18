|
Mariana Meissner
Coleman, WI - Mariana Kathryn Meissner, of Coleman, age 19, took her life on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Mariana is survived by her parents, Michael and Kathryn (Ziemer) Meissner, sister Karissa (Noffke) and Adam Hagen and sister, Kaylee (Noffke) and Jonte Wells, niece Peyton Wells, Baby Hagen (due March) and Baby Wells (due May), maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary (Martens) Ziemer of Coleman, paternal grandfather, Cary Meissner of Punta Gorda, FL, Foster sister Alexandrine Synder (originally from Haiti) of Green Bay, Godparents, Glen and Deanne (Tappa) Ziemer, Godson, Zavier Ziemer and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Elaine (Wilkes) Meissner and cousin, Hannah Ziemer.
Mariana was adopted by Mike and Kat in February 2010, from Haiti. Mariana took off running the moment she landed in America. A 2017 graduate from Coleman High School, she was a member of 4-H, played clarinet in the band, was very artistic and was a gifted athlete competing in track, softball (was selected to the all-state team), volleyball and especially her most loved sport - basketball. She played AAU basketball for the Purple Aces and Legends. Mariana went on to play volleyball and basketball at UW Marinette and earned an award for outstanding player at the basketball state tournament. She also competed on the Coleman Equestrian team and earned many top 10 placings at the state level.
After a year at UW Marinette, Mariana decided to pursue a career in cosmetology and began classes in September 2018. She loved helping others look beautiful.
As a member of St. Anne Catholic Parish, she was an alter server and went on nine SHINE Catholic Mission trips helping those in need from coast to coast.
Mariana was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside and had a heart to serve and care for others. Mariana's faith in God was immeasurable and we are at peace knowing she is dancing on streets of gold and in her Savior's arms.
We will be celebrating Mariana's life with a wake on Wednesday, February 20 from 4 - 7 p.m. and again on Thursday, February 21 from 9 - 11 a.m. with a mass of Christian burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a scholarship fund in Mariana's name for girl's basketball players graduating from Coleman.
