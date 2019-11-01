|
|
Marilyn Jean Gryboski
Lakewood - Marilyn J. (Kaster) Gryboski of Lakewood, WI, went home into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on October 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home after a 4-year battle with ALS.
She was born in Green Bay on Feb. 8, 1944 to the late Gene & Sally Kaster, graduated from Green Bay West High School, and met her husband, Tom, at Wisconsin Public Service where they both worked and fell in love. They were married in 1965 and later moved to Lakewood where they owned and operated a sawmill, Gryboski Forest Products, for over 25 years.
At 75 years old, Marilyn lived a rich life—54 years of which were spent married to her devoted husband, Tom. Throughout the years, they faithfully loved one another and raised four sons, Tony, Paul, Rick and Dave.
She will be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her legacy is one of generosity, kindness and incredible faith, which she shared with everyone until her last breath. She fought the illness with a smile on her face and never let it rob her of joy and peace, which she attributes to the grace of God who gave her strength to keep going.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Tom, and their four sons: Tony (Lisa), Battle Creek MI, Paul, Madison WI, Rick, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Dave (Heather), Townsend, WI, seven grandchildren: Trentyn, Thomas, Rebecca, Abbey, Molly, Jackson, and Ryan: four sisters and one brother: Jackie (John) Sarns, Jan (Chet) Debick, Kathy (Dave) Werner, Jim Kaster, and Judy (Norm) Ray. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank those who prayerfully supported them throughout the years, and for the incredible care she received from Unity Hospice and Woodland Village Home Health. Your kindness will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Marilyn's name to benefit her favorite charities. A celebration of her life will be held at Waubee Lodge, Lakewood, WI on Tuesday, November 12. Visitation 10:30-11:30 a.m. Service at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 13, 2019