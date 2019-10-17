|
|
Father Martin F. Fox
Green Bay, Wisconsin - Father Martin F. "Marty" Fox, age 80, of Green Bay, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born October 6, 1939 in Stockbridge, son of the late Paul & Evelyn (Price) Fox.
Fr. Marty was a charter graduate of the Sacred Heart Seminary in Oneida where he attended high school and junior college. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy and a Master's degree in Divinity at St. John Seminary, Collegeville, Minnesota. He continued his education at Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska where he earned a Master of Arts in Christian Spirituality. Most Rev. Sanislaus V. Bona ordained him to the priesthood on May 25, 1965 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Throughout his calling as a Servant of Christ, Fr. Martin was afforded countless opportunities to share the Gospel of his Lord and appreciated every person through every parish who helped in that endeavor. He loved all of God's creation and counted every individual as his brother or sister, knowing that thanks had to be given to all of the parishioners who helped in the growth of those churches he had the honor to serve. His parishioners will remember Fr. Marty as a man who could proclaim the Gospel of Christ from memory and relate the Good News in relatable stories for ease of understanding. Fr. Marty fondly recalled the many people within the Parishes he served because of their love, their devotion to God and their church, and their home cooked food freely offered to him.
All of God's creation was looked as a gift to be enjoyed by Fr. Martin. The countless people he came across brought him joy, but moments spent in nature allowed him to appreciate the wonders of God's hand. As a purveyor of all things in nature, Fr. Martin looked with awe as he slept under the heavenly star scape while camping, fishing, and skiing.
He was first appointed as Assistant Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Menasha and Sacred Heart Parish, Appleton. He was appointed Assistant Pastor of St. Boniface Parish, Manitowoc, and served from 1966 to 1970, when he was appointed to St. Mary Parish, Algoma, and served until 1972. For the next 23 years, Fr. Marty served as Pastor of several parishes including St. Joan of Arc Parish, Goodman, St. Joseph Parish, Oconto, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Coleman/Pound. During these years, Fr.Marty also served as Field Advocate of the Marriage Tribunal and two terms as a Regional Vicar. He also served several brief appointments as Temporary Administrator and Administrator of Parishes in Spruce, Lena Klondike & Oshkosh as needed. From 1995 to 1999, he served as Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Oshkosh, and then Administrator of St. John Parish in Seymour and Parochial Vicar at Holy Cross Parish Kaukauna.He retired in 2009.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 am until 10:15 am on Monday, October 21, 2019.
A memorial fund has been established in the name of Rev. Martin F. Fox for the education of those preparing for priesthood.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019