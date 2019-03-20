|
Martin Lake
Oconto - Martin Lake, 82, Oconto area resident, passed away peacefully on Monday March 11, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born April 18, 1936 in Appleton to Hunter and Clarice (Hinckley) Lake. After graduating from Appleton High School, Martin served his country in the U.S. Army reserves. On September 22, 1962, he was united in marriage to Rosemarie McGinnis at St Mary's Catholic Church in Kaukauna. Martin was a farmer most of his life. He farmed in Flint Hill, Virginia and settled in Wisconsin in Pensaukee. He served for several years with the Pensaukee Volunteer Fire Dept. Martin was a member of St Joseph Parish, now Holy Trinity Parish, since 1965 and was active in religious education as well as volunteering for many parish events. Martin is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Rosemarie; Four children, Mark (Veronica) Lake, Carolyn (Jeffrey) Lehndorf, Matthew (Stacy) Lake, Jennifer Lake; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren, a brother, Ray (Joyce) Lake; two sisters, Linda (Kelly) Scalf, Marian (Dee Campbell) Lake; many other relatives and friends. Martin was preceded in death by his parents. Friends called at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 716 Madison Street, Oconto, on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church with Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery. Martin's family would like to thank all of the nurses and staffs at Rennes-West in Peshtigo and Unity Hospice for their loving care of Martin and his family. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019