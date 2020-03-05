|
Mary Jo Gold, 71, Oconto Falls, died peacefully Tuesday Mar 23, 2020 at an area nursing home. She was born Apr 16, 1948 in Milwaukee to George and Mary (Sternig) Gold. Mary Jo graduated from Oconto Falls High School and went on to the School of Cosmetology in Green Bay. Here she began her career as a beautician. She worked at many area salons over the years until her retirement. Mary Jo had a love of animals, especially cats. She took great joy in visiting friends and former clients in area nursing homes and would regularly do their hair sets.
Mary Jo is survived by two sisters, Georgia Ermis, Crivitz, Lori Burbey, Gillett; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; a very special friend, Dave, whom she cared for deeply and was always there for her; and a feline companion, Lucille "Lucy".
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, two nephews, Ron Ermis and Ronald John Osterman, and a great niece, Sonya Ermis.
A private burial was held at First Baptist Cemetery in Pound, WI.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020