Melissa Ann WellensStiles - Melissa Ann Wellens, 70, Stiles, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1950 in Lena to Walter and Hela (Goldsmith) Burg. Melissa was raised on the family farm in Lena where she attended public school, graduating from high school with the class of 1968.On October 24, 1970 she married Chuck Wellens at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lena. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Green Bay for a short time before returning to Stiles. In her earlier years, Melissa worked as a secretary for Van Boxtel Ford and later the Patz Co. in Pound. She was a devoted 40 year Supervisor for the Oconto County Board and served on the Town of Stiles board for over 20 years. She also served as a board member of the Oconto Falls Area Ambulance Service. For years Melissa spent countless hours volunteering for Saint Patrick's rummage hall. She had very strong faith and was a long time member of both St. Anthony and St. Patrick parishes. Melissa took a lot of pride in her flowers and garden and was known for her green thumb. One of her favorite hobbies was finding thrift store antiques and treasures for her kids and grandkids. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Most of all in life she loved her grandchildren and cherished every moment with them. Her very special, loving influence will be with them throughout their lives.She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Chuck Wellens; their three children, Matthew (Becky) Wellens; Andrew (Krista) Wellens; Christina (Luke) Martinson; three grandsons, Grant and Drew Wellens; Skyler Wellens; two sisters, Antoinette (Ken) Lucas; Cynthia Charapata; one brother, Nick Burg; one sister-in-law, Marge (Jim) Reim; step brother-in-law, Dick (Sally) Scott; step sister-in-law, Delores (Bill) LaBrosse; a special uncle, Don Wellens; along with many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hela Burg; in-laws, Bill and Bonita Wellens; step mother-in-law, Ruth Scott Wellens; and step brother-in-law, Leonard Scott.PUBLIC visitation with the urn present will take place after 3pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Stiles.A special thank you to Unity Hospice for all their wonderful care, and to all of Melissa's special family and friends. They helped her through until her final peace with the Lord.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic School in Oconto Falls.