Melissa "Missy" Peters


1979 - 2020
Melissa "Missy" Peters Obituary
Melissa "Missy" Peters

Lena - Melissa "Missy" Peters, 41, of Lena, passed away unexpectantly while fighting a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with her loving husband, Rick, and family by her side. She was born February 16, 1979 to Dick and Nancy (Kozloski) Schaden.

On July 9, 2005 she married Rick Peters. They had two wonderful children, Clay and Macie, who gave her the strength and courage to keep fighting her battle with cancer.

Melissa was employed by the Wabeno School district as a Physical Education teacher for 14 years until the time of her illness. Teaching was her passion as was coaching softball for the Rebels, and where she made everlasting friends and memories.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rick; her two children: Clay (10) and Macie (6); Her mother, Nancy(John) Schaden; a brother, Kevin (Becky & Emmy) Schaden; a sister, Heather (Victor) Barron; a niece, Addi Barron; her grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Kozloski; mother-in-law, Judy (Mike) McGuire; father-in-law, Dan (Bev) Peters; sister-in- law, Tracey (Sami) Awwad; her two Besties, Mel and Amy, along with her special Pointer Girls. She is further survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends.

Missy was preceded in death by her father, Dick Schaden; a nephew, Ethan Barron; and great grandmother, Adele Patenaude.

Many, many thanks to family, friends, the Lena Community, the Bellin Cancer Team and all the support she received from the Caring Bridge during her fight with cancer.

Private services were held. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 27 to Apr. 8, 2020
