Michael Forrest
Mountain - Michael E. Forrest, age 69 of Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after a year long battle with heart disease. He was born on March 23, 1951 in Laona to Leslie and Jean (Spencer) Forrest. They moved from Laona to Mountain when Mike was one year old. He attended Mountain School through eighth grade and went on to graduate from Suring High School with the Class of 1969. At age 21 he joined the United States Navy, where he was stationed on the USS Chicago CG11 until the end of the Vietnam War when he was honorably discharged. Mike then attended technical college in La Crosse. After graduation, Mike moved back north and lived with his brother, Bob, and Bob's wife, Darlene, on Lade Beach. In that time, Mike met his future wife, Deb Giese, at his best friend, Steve's, wedding. They were married at St. Michael's Catholic Church Chapel at Chute Pond. The couple lived in Green Bay where they had two children, Clara Marie and Chad Michael. Mike and Deb moved to Mountain five years ago. Mike loved to hunt, fish, garden, and tell stories and jokes. He was a member of American Legion Post 44 of Wabeno, the Suring Area Historical Society, and the Suring Sportsmen Club.
Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deb of Mountain; daughter, Clara Forrest & Jon Stoffel of Fond Du Lac; son, Chad Forrest of Mountain; granddaughter, Ivy Sophia Stoffel; mother, Jean Forrest of Mountain; sister-in-law, Jenny Forrest of Coleman; brother, Bill & Peggy Forrest of Eagle River; other relatives, Robert & Sharon Giese of Tellico Plains, TN, Tom & Deb Giese of Green Bay, Linda Goddard of Shawano, and Mary & Steve Schuettpelz of Shawano; mother-in-law, Sally Giese of Suring. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie; brother, Bob Forrest.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Father Robert Ni Ni officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Mike will be interred at Mountain Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the Bellin Cardiology Association, the Bellin Cardio Nurses on the 2nd Floor, Bellin Marinette Physical Therapy, especially Brian and Jill, to all the other doctors who have seen Mike during the last year for the care and compassion given to Mike and his family, thank you.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for various charities.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.