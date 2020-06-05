Michael Forrest
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Forrest

Mountain - Michael E. Forrest, age 69 of Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after a year long battle with heart disease. He was born on March 23, 1951 in Laona to Leslie and Jean (Spencer) Forrest. They moved from Laona to Mountain when Mike was one year old. He attended Mountain School through eighth grade and went on to graduate from Suring High School with the Class of 1969. At age 21 he joined the United States Navy, where he was stationed on the USS Chicago CG11 until the end of the Vietnam War when he was honorably discharged. Mike then attended technical college in La Crosse. After graduation, Mike moved back north and lived with his brother, Bob, and Bob's wife, Darlene, on Lade Beach. In that time, Mike met his future wife, Deb Giese, at his best friend, Steve's, wedding. They were married at St. Michael's Catholic Church Chapel at Chute Pond. The couple lived in Green Bay where they had two children, Clara Marie and Chad Michael. Mike and Deb moved to Mountain five years ago. Mike loved to hunt, fish, garden, and tell stories and jokes. He was a member of American Legion Post 44 of Wabeno, the Suring Area Historical Society, and the Suring Sportsmen Club.

Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deb of Mountain; daughter, Clara Forrest & Jon Stoffel of Fond Du Lac; son, Chad Forrest of Mountain; granddaughter, Ivy Sophia Stoffel; mother, Jean Forrest of Mountain; sister-in-law, Jenny Forrest of Coleman; brother, Bill & Peggy Forrest of Eagle River; other relatives, Robert & Sharon Giese of Tellico Plains, TN, Tom & Deb Giese of Green Bay, Linda Goddard of Shawano, and Mary & Steve Schuettpelz of Shawano; mother-in-law, Sally Giese of Suring. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie; brother, Bob Forrest.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Father Robert Ni Ni officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Mike will be interred at Mountain Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the Bellin Cardiology Association, the Bellin Cardio Nurses on the 2nd Floor, Bellin Marinette Physical Therapy, especially Brian and Jill, to all the other doctors who have seen Mike during the last year for the care and compassion given to Mike and his family, thank you.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for various charities.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved