Oconto - Michael Charles Frewerd age 61 of Oconto, passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born to the late Raymond and Doris Frewerd on May 2, 1957. He attended Oconto High School, after school he was a laborer, a truck driver and a landscaper for many years. He enjoyed trips up to Houghton snowmobiling, fishing and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by one brother Marc (Jenny) Frewerd and one sister Diane Frewerd Dansereau. Caregiver and special friend Paul Frewerd and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by four brothers Gary, Larry, Richard, Raymond Jr and one sister Darlene Kamka. Services will be held at a later date Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019
