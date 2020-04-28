|
|
Michael Robert Branch
On Wednesday April 22, 2020, Michael Robert Branch, loving father of two children, passed away at age 65.
Mike was born on June 25, 1954 in Scotts Bluff, NE to Rodney and Irene (Livingston) Branch. Prior to moving to Wisconsin in 1992 and being a successful business owner of 27 years, at the Long Branch Saloon in Townsend, Mike was a carpenter in Colorado. On August 09, 1986, he married Diane Marie Iskowitsch. They raised two kids, Cory, and Kelly.
Mike had a passion for boating and entertaining the individuals who surrounded him. Mike truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He always enjoyed a good game of dice, or darts, listening to old country music, and even shouting at the TV while watching The Price is Right every morning. His smile and outgoing personality was much admired not only by friends and family, but also by all who frequented the business throughout the years. He was also an avid golf lover. Although strongly opinioned, he was an excellent listener who often gave the best advice. Underneath his tough exterior was the biggest loving heart and soul a person could have. He was known for his quick wit, and his infectious smirk.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Rodney, and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his business partner, friend, and mother of his kids, Diane, his two children, Cory and Kelly, his brothers, Greg (Dorothy) and Maynard (Patti), granddaughter Zyon, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched are invited to a celebration of life which will be held in the summer of 2020, at the Long Branch Saloon (Townsend). Details to follow.
Mike will be missed dearly by family and friends. Rest in peace Branch, we love you.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 6, 2020