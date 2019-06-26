|
Michael VanLanen
Sobieski - Mikey VanLanen, 66, Sobieski, died peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, at a Green Bay hospital following a short illness. The son of the late Eddie and Vickie (Pawelczyk) VanLanen was born July 8, 1952, in Sobieski where he was a lifelong resident.
Mikey had been employed at Green Bay Cheese(Saputo) for many years until his retirement in 2014. Mikey was a very kind man with a big heart and he was a great friend. He liked to drive his 1970 Chevelle, and especially enjoyed playing drums, sometimes in a polka band. Mikey loved throwing darts at Old Crow in Sobieski.
Survivors include his lifelong friend, Karen, and Jim, and special friend, Roz; neighbors, Mary and Roger; and cousins, Carrie Mannina and Larry Pawelczyk. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and godparents.
The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22nd at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Sobieski, Fr. Antonio de los Santos presiding. Burial took place in St. John Cantius Cemetery.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on June 26, 2019