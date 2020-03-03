|
|
Mike "Lightning" Pleshek
Lakewood - Mike "Lightning" Pleshek, 70, of Lakewood, WI passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin after a short battle with cancer. He was born on June 30, 1949 to the late Russell and Verne (DeDecker) Pleshek in Kaukauna, WI.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301) from 12pm-2pm. A prayer service will follow at 2pm. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to thank all of his Lakewood friends and family for being there for him over the years.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020