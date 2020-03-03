Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Pleshek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike "Lightning" Pleshek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike "Lightning" Pleshek Obituary
Mike "Lightning" Pleshek

Lakewood - Mike "Lightning" Pleshek, 70, of Lakewood, WI passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin after a short battle with cancer. He was born on June 30, 1949 to the late Russell and Verne (DeDecker) Pleshek in Kaukauna, WI.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301) from 12pm-2pm. A prayer service will follow at 2pm. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

The family would like to thank all of his Lakewood friends and family for being there for him over the years.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -