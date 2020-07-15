Norbert Michael Degeneffe JR



Oconto - Norbert was born on January 18th, 1955 to Norbert and Blanche (Miller) Degeneffe and was the cutest baby in the entire hospital according to family members. Norbert was an amazing father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with Gidget his cat who was his beloved fur baby. He was also an avid hunter and nature enthusiast. Norbert enjoyed being hands-on working on vehicles and fixing things. He had a great passion for being outdoors and enjoyed motorcycles. He enjoyed grilling out, he could make anything taste gourmet. Norbert had great musical talent, he enjoyed playing his harmonica, guitar, and listening to classic rock. He always knew how to make someone smile and had a million-dollar smile himself. His passing is a huge loss that has caused great emptiness. He will be missed beyond measure. Norbert is survived by his daughter Megan Lynn Vera, his son William (Bill) Degeneffe; Grandchildren: Xavien, Creyton, Vance, and Yelena; Siblings: Sister, Patricia, and Jane, as well as their children. Norbert was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother William (Bill) Degeneffe. The family will not be hosting an open funeral at this time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.









