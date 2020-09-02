Norman "Chic" Hartert
Oconto - Norman L. "Chic" Hartert, 86, of Oconto, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after a battle with Covid-19. He was born July 31, 1934 in Oconto to Walter and Florence (Rugg) Hartert and spent early years in Ishpeming, MI before moving to Oconto. He was active in baseball and had a brief career in the minor leagues. He married Marilyn J. Nicklaus on November 3, 1956. He worked for Cruiser's (Cruiser Yachts), became a truck driver with REA Express Agency and other trucking companies. In 1973 he moved from Milwaukee back to Oconto where he and Marilyn ran Hartert Northside Beverage for years. Chic was an avid bowler, participating in many tournaments. Later he turned to golf which he continued enjoying until he became ill with the Coronavirus. He loved to set up a table for jigsaw puzzles that he worked on for hours. He was also a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, even writing down scores in his journal. Chic's real passion was model railroading. He started building model railroads while in Milwaukee and later took over the entire building after the bottling/liquor store closed. He eventually turned to modeling buildings and other railroad structures instead of operating trains on his layouts. He became an expert in making trees for the layouts which he sold and gave clinics for tree building to other modelers at the many train shows he went to.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marilyn; son David (Roberta) Hartert, daughters Diane (Nathan) Maynard, and Desiree (Steven) Rohde; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Zachary) Johnson, Nicholas (Brooke) Rohde, Rachel (Chris) Stelmar, Andrew Maynard, Ryan Rohde, Alex (Patricia) Hartert, Samantha Rohde, and Luke Hartert; and eleven great grandchildren, Joseiha, Malachi, Abel, Elizabeth, Thaddeus, Thomas, Cecilia, Dante, Maximiliano, Nicolas, and Leonardo; and nephews, great nephews and nieces. Chic was preceded in death by his brother Robert (Mary) Hartert, and parents Walter and Florence Hartert.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private family service at Gallagher Funeral Home in Oconto. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
We would like to thank the wonderful care given to Norman "Chic" from the doctors, nurses and staff at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay during his fight with Covid-19.