|
|
Patricia Ann Boettcher
Suring - Patricia Ann Boettcher, 82, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born, on June 19, 1936, in Green Bay, the first of four children to Richard L. and Ione (Bacon) DeMille.
Patricia graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1956. She worked at WBAY TV before marrying Roger Boettcher in 1956. Patricia generated an interest in teaching and went to college part-time to pursue a teaching degree. When their children were all in school, Patricia then worked as a teacher's aide in the Pulaski school district.
While raising her family, she enjoyed working, trying new things and making new acquaintances along the way. Patricia and Roger sang in the church choir, were involved in marriage retreats and TEC (Teens Encounter Christ), and taught religion classes at both St. John the Baptist in Howard and St. Joseph's in Oneida.
She was always involved in a bowling league and bridge club. Patricia and Roger loved spending time at their cottage on Maiden Lake, so much that they made it their home when they retired.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Steve (Steph) Boettcher, Michael (Cathy Dionne) Boettcher, Lisa (Ken) Everson; a foster-daughter, Chris Boettcher-Nelson; grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Lefstad, Meghan (Jeff) Rodgers, Ben (Tessa Mech) Boettcher, Kelsey (Casey) LeMay and Keegan (Sadie Allen) Everson; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Lyra, Simon, Lucas, Juliana, Kendra, Izyck and Marley; daughter-in-law, Dawn Seiltz; sisters-in-law, Sandy DeMille and Nancy DeMille; brother-in-law, Edwin Basinski; special friend, Mary VanSchyndel; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jon Boettcher; granddaughter, Katie Boettcher; her parents; her siblings, John "Jack" DeMille, Charlene Basinski, and Russell DeMille; and her foster-sister, Alice Swenson.
Visitation and the Funeral Mass were held at St. Joseph Parish in Oneida on Monday, March 25. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019