Patricia "Patsy" Ann Nacotee
Oconto - Patricia "Patsy" Ann Nacotee, 67, Oconto, died peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home with friends at her side. She was born May 21, 1951 in Keshena to (Mitchell) Phillip and Beulah (Kitchenakow) Nacotee. She was a beautiful and determined person who was unable to speak or hear, yet spoke volumes through her strong personality and physical presence.
Because of her differing abilities and her family not able to take care of her, Patsy was moved to Northern Center Training Facility in Chippewa Falls at the age of 3, residing there until 1984. She returned to community life and lived in Oconto Falls before moving to Oconto. Patsy was employed by New View Industries in Gillett where she displayed a fierce work ethic, working fast and efficiently on jobs geared to her abilities. She also received services at the CP Center in Green Bay.
Patsy loved water activities, especially at the CP Center pool and could splash and kick with the best. She also enjoyed shopping, care rides, was a willing participant in household chores, doing things with others and participating in Special Olympics. Patsy received excellent care services from Visions of Oconto County, Oconto County Human Service and currently REM Services of WI.
Survivors are three siblings, Darrell, Jane and Merlynn; many friends from New View Industries and the CP Center, care providers: Robin, Shannon, Bev, her present group home staff and her guardian and friend, Roxy.
Visitation will take place after 10am Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11am Friday at the church with the Rev. F. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will take place in the spring in St. Joseph's Cemetery, South Branch.
A special thank you to Unity Hospice for the wonderful care provided Patsy throughout the years and all those who helped her live her life as independently as possible.
Patsy's expressive smile will always be remembered.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019