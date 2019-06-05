Services
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Requiem Mass
Following Services
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
524 W Historic Mitchell St.
Patricia (Gauthier) Offutt

Patricia (Gauthier) Offutt Obituary
Patricia (Gauthier) Offutt

- - Saturday, May 25th, 2019, Patsy passed away at the age of 83 years. Patsy will be forever remembered by her children Daniel, Cheryl, Michael (Judy), Jonathan, Laura, and James (Julie), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Witkowiak Funeral Home, 529 W. Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee (414) 645-2467. Full obituary will be at www.witkowiak.com

Immediately following will be a Requiem Mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 524 W Historic Mitchell St., followed by a graveside service at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on June 5, 2019
