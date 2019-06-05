|
|
Patricia (Gauthier) Offutt
- - Saturday, May 25th, 2019, Patsy passed away at the age of 83 years. Patsy will be forever remembered by her children Daniel, Cheryl, Michael (Judy), Jonathan, Laura, and James (Julie), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Witkowiak Funeral Home, 529 W. Historic Mitchell St, Milwaukee (414) 645-2467. Full obituary will be at www.witkowiak.com
Immediately following will be a Requiem Mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 524 W Historic Mitchell St., followed by a graveside service at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on June 5, 2019