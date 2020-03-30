Services
1956 - 2020
Oconto - Paul R. DeWindt, 64, Oconto, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Aurora Bay Care Hospital, Green Bay. Paul was born March 8, 1956 in Oconto to the late Donald and Claire (Cassanova) DeWindt. He married Pamela Kramer on November 10, 1979. Paul served his country in the US Marine Corps. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.

Paul is survived by his wife, Pamela DeWindt; two daughters, Lacey (Beau) Liebman, Amber (Josh) Sohn; four sisters, Kathy Frease, Mary (Dennis) Pillsbury, Sharon (Jay) LeTourneau, Jean (Butch) Kostreva; five brothers, Peter (Connie) DeWindt, John (Kim) DeWindt, William (Kereen) DeWindt, Tom (Vicki) DeWindt, Jim DeWindt; and three grandchildren, Wyatt Liebman, Conner and Decklan Sohn.

Due to corona virus services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 8, 2020
