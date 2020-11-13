Priscilla Janet (Queoff) Herald
Green Bay - Priscilla Janet (Queoff) Herald died peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in her home with her family at her side.
Priscilla was born on February 18, 1920 to the late Joseph and Cecelia (Czechanski) Queoff. She attended St. Mary of the Angels school through eighth grade and graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1938. On November 24, 1945, Priscilla married Michael Herald at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay. Together they farmed in Stiles Junction for almost 40 years until they retired and then built a home on their farm property in 1979. After Mike died in 1988, she moved to Green Bay where she had many fun adventures with her sisters.
Mom's determination, personal strength and witty sense of humor made her an enviable example of how to live life. She was truly inspirational to all who knew her. "I love your mom," was a phrase her kids heard often over the years. Mom's Catholic faith and love for her family were at the core of everything she did. Over the years Mom babysat for her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren. They all loved her dearly and visited her often.
Priscilla is survived by her children, Pat (Bob) Kramer, Nancy (Al Dowe) Burg, Jim (Sue) Herald, Jean (Lyle) Buss, Jerry (Maralee) Herald; son-in-law, Harley Garrigan; brother-in-law, Jack Connerton; her grandchildren, Kim (Scott) Wagner, Kristin (Keith) VanDen Heuvel, Kraig (Billie) Kramer, Lisa (Rick) McCue, Laura (Bill) Moore, Cindi (Chris) Hanson, Nathan (Sarah LeClair) Burg, Michelle (John Martens) Garrigan, Mark (Hanna) Garrigan, Harley Garrigan, Wendy (Al) Frohlich, Jimmy (Nikki) Herald, Amy (Adam) Bieber, Alex Herald, Mike (Kat) Herald, Ryan (Maggie) Herald. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Katie (Adam), Michael, Elizabeth, Daniel, Lauren, Natalie, Christine, Kennedy, Matthew, Karlee, Maddie, John, Cody, Grace, Maggie, Charlie, Emily, Ryan, Jack, Ella, Isabelle, Marilla, Vivienne, Evelyn, Bridget, James, Rachel, Madysen, Makynna, Macy, Will, West, Wyatt, Emmalyn, Ava, Maddie, Ben, Charlie; one great-great-grandchild, Elena; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her daughter, Jane Garrigan; her parents; her sisters, Francy, Agnes, Ann, Sister Joselle, Ceilie, Mickey; and her brothers, John, Jerry, and Joe; as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret, Marion, Jim, Agnes, Kate, Frank, Jack and Hugh.
Please join Priscilla's family in celebrating her life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 5246 St. Patrick's Road, Lena, WI 54139. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be able to be viewed on the website of Blaney Funeral Home after the service has taken place.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Priscilla Herald's family and they will be forwarded on.