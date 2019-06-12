Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Ralph Liegeois
Ralph Liegeois Obituary
Ralph Liegeois

Oconto - Ralph E. Liegeois, 60, Oconto, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Bellin Health Oconto Hospital. Ralph was born January 27, 1959 in Oconto to the late Carl and Jean (Belter) Liegeois. He married Sharon Smet on May 9, 1987. He was a member of First American Lutheran Church, Oconto. Ralph was an amazing and beloved husband to the love of his life Sharon, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend to anyone who ever met him. Ralph had such a love and passion for farming and his two salvage yards. He started his first business, Ralph's Auto Salvage in 1987, with $100.00 in his pocket, and his wife Sharon working right along side of him. He was a man of passion and would give the shirt off his back to anyone! Our Dad was an avid demolition derby driver and known by many people. As we grew up we transitioned from helping dad build his cars, to building and competing with our own cars. One thing about the name Liegeois people will associate with is winning and bringing home the hardware. Our dad was no stranger to the top, we can honestly say none of us kids are either, and we will continue to carry on his legacy.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Sharon Liegeois; daughter, Amanda (Kevin) Zuleger; four sons, Ian (RaeLeah) Lassanske, RJ (Mandi) Liegeois, Ralph (Jessica) Liegeois, Jason Sikma; two sisters Linda (Brian) Vincent, Jeanie Kazaluckas; four brothers, Carlie (Angie) Liegeois, Donnie Liegeois, Ray Liegeois, Jim Liegeois, and thirteen grandchildren, Dom, Payge, Beau, Isabelle, Brock, Garett, Connor, Jasmine, Morgan, Madison, Adaliea, Kordell, Kallin; life long friend, Duane "Oompa Loompa". He will also be sadly missed by his dogs, Molly and Dolly.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Peter Dorn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfunealhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from June 12 to June 19, 2019
