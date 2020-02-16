|
Ramona A. Tessier
Oconto Falls - Ramona A. Tessier, Oconto Falls, died January 28, 2020. Ramona was born February 2, 1928, in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin to Leona and Elmer Landin and was raised in Gillett, Wisconsin. Her beloved husband, Thomas O. Tessier preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (Ernest) Darby, Southport, NC; Nancy Preston, Indianapolis, IN and Leigh Ann Broetzman, Kelly Lake, WI; two grandsons, Brent (Erica) Broetzman and their children, Aleena and Mason; Bart (Lisa) Broetzman; three step-granddaughters, Kim (Cory) Evraets and their son Reed; Michelle (Ted) Hayes and her son, Nicholas; English (Christopher) Begley and her children Cooper and Darby and her sister, Gloria Garvey, Omaha NE. Her sister, Arletta Thibadeau preceded her in death. She is also survived by her friend and caretaker, Brenda Oninski.
Ramona was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and homemaker. Her smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, 2020