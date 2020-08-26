Raoul R. Schottky
Lakewood - Raoul R. Schottky, 79, a lifelong resident of Lakewood, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Oconto Falls, WI the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Osgood) Schottky. He attended Lakewood Grade School, Wabeno High School and attended the U.W. Oshkosh. After school he worked for the Lakewood DNR Fish Hatchery until his retirement in 2000. As the Fish Propagation Manager, Raoul was a Fire Warden since 1984 and received several service awards from the State of Wisconsin DNR. Raoul was involved in many organizations. He was instrumental in forming the Lakewood Fire Department in 1974, and was Fire Chief for many years. He was president and vice president of NOCOA for many years. Raoul was a past Boy Scout Leader, member of the Nicolet Computer Club, member of the 911 advisory committee, the Lakewood planning and zoning commission for the Town of Lakewood, and a member of the Lions Club. He served as president-secretary-treasurer-liaison officer between the Lions and Lioness. He was also zoning chairman and was chairman for the mission to Mexico for 1 ½ years. When he received his Melvin Jones Fellowship Recipient Award from the Mc Causlin Lions, he was the youngest member of his Lions Club to receive this award. Raoul was also the chairman for the Arts and Craft show and the Lions newsletter editor for many years. Raoul was treasurer for the Mardi Gras Association and charter member. Raoul was also a member of the Crime Stoppers. Raoul and Carole enjoyed the 18 years they had in Mission, TX at Fiesta Village. Both Raoul and Carole were voted King and Queen 2012-2013. They were Biscuits and Gravy chairman for many years at Fiesta Village. Raoul was president for two terms for the Fiesta Village Board. Raoul and Carole belonged to the Bass Masters Fishing Club and fished in many tournaments. Raoul made fishing lures as a hobby and enjoyed fishing and hunting. In later years he took up the hobby of woodcarving. He was so talented.
Raoul is survived by his wife of 51 years , Carole of Lakewood; daughters, Cari Schottky, Lakewood; Cheryl (Phillip) Wozniak, Mountain; grandchildren, Audreanna Stuhr, Christopher (Casey) Stuhr, Tyler Valek, Cody Valek, Toni Valek, Jenna (William) Deere; great-grandchildren, Kianna Valek, Cheyenne Valek, step-great granddaughter, Madelyne Westcot, Christopher Stuhr, Aubre Hill and Logan Deere. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law Joyce Wecker and Olivia Leanna and many other uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a great granddaughter, Thalia Westerby; and his brother-in-law Armand Wecker.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Wabeno.
Online condolences may be left for the for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com