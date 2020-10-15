1/2
Raymond Hubatch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Hubatch

Mountain - Raymond A. "Ray" Hubatch,, age 76, of Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. Raymond was born on March 1, 1944 in Antigo, WI and was the second of three children to the late Herbert and Marie (Brandt) Hubatch. On November 20, 1965, Raymond was united in marriage to Sandra Jean Holup in Antigo. At the time of Sandra's death, in 2016, they had been married 50 years.

Ray was a proud Marine. He lived by the motto "Once a Marine, always a Marine.". Ray served with the Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966 including two tours of duty in Vietnam. After returning home from the Marines, Ray went to work in the Telecommunications industry for GTE. Retiring in 1995, he worked for GTE for 30 years. Ray took a semi-retirement job at Suring High School, serving as custodian until 2010.

Ray was a member of Mountain Volunteer Fire department for over 32 years, as well as an active member of the Zitske-Estabrook VFW post #2119. Ray also served as Town Constable, in Mountain, for many years.

He loved his family dearly especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ray was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and being out in nature. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Ray is survived by his children, Camey (Mark) Baldwin, Michele (Mark) Rost, Tracy (Mark) Wilson, Jay Hubatch, and Derrick (Becky) Hubatch; his grandchildren, Brittani (Cody) Krueger, Kandace Kopatz, Nick Wilson, Mitch Wilson, Jordan Smith, Lauren Hubatch, Brooke Hubatch, Bella Hubatch; his great-grandchildren, Matiya, Avy, Mila, and Axton; his brother Mike (Cathy) Hubatch; His sister Linda (Steve) Lis; and his mother-in-law Loretta Holup. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra and his parents.

Military Honors, Fire Department final call, and outdoor graveside services for Ray will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 pandemic.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oconto County Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved