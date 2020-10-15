Raymond Hubatch

Raymond HubatchMountain - Raymond A. "Ray" Hubatch,, age 76, of Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. Raymond was born on March 1, 1944 in Antigo, WI and was the second of three children to the late Herbert and Marie (Brandt) Hubatch. On November 20, 1965, Raymond was united in marriage to Sandra Jean Holup in Antigo. At the time of Sandra's death, in 2016, they had been married 50 years.Ray was a proud Marine. He lived by the motto "Once a Marine, always a Marine.". Ray served with the Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966 including two tours of duty in Vietnam. After returning home from the Marines, Ray went to work in the Telecommunications industry for GTE. Retiring in 1995, he worked for GTE for 30 years. Ray took a semi-retirement job at Suring High School, serving as custodian until 2010.Ray was a member of Mountain Volunteer Fire department for over 32 years, as well as an active member of the Zitske-Estabrook VFW post #2119. Ray also served as Town Constable, in Mountain, for many years.He loved his family dearly especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ray was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and being out in nature. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.Ray is survived by his children, Camey (Mark) Baldwin, Michele (Mark) Rost, Tracy (Mark) Wilson, Jay Hubatch, and Derrick (Becky) Hubatch; his grandchildren, Brittani (Cody) Krueger, Kandace Kopatz, Nick Wilson, Mitch Wilson, Jordan Smith, Lauren Hubatch, Brooke Hubatch, Bella Hubatch; his great-grandchildren, Matiya, Avy, Mila, and Axton; his brother Mike (Cathy) Hubatch; His sister Linda (Steve) Lis; and his mother-in-law Loretta Holup. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra and his parents.Military Honors, Fire Department final call, and outdoor graveside services for Ray will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 pandemic.