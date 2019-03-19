Services
Rebecca Konyn Obituary
Oconto - Rebecca Jean Konyn age 60 of Oconto passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born to the late Cornelius and Dorothy (Tourtillott) Konyn on August 21, 1958. She attended Oconto High School and lived in Oconto for 57 years. She is survivred by her three sisters Susan (Jeffrey) O'Harrow, Kathy (Gary) Trepanier and Linda (Robert) Hutjens. Two brothers James and Douglas Konyn. No formal services will be held, Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 27, 2019
