Robert B. Burton
Green Bay - Robert Bernard Burton, 83, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday Apr 14, 2020 at a local nursing home following a short illness. He was born Aug 11, 1936 in Green Bay to Robert E. and Lucille (Vanden Heuvel) Burton. Robert graduated from Oconto High School. For many years, Bob was employed at KI in Green Bay. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and the Chicago Bears.
Robert is survived by his friends, Bill and Mary Van, as well as other friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery.
A special thanks to all of Bob's care givers through the years including Professional Guardianships, Crossroads-West, and Dr. William Benn for their loving care and support.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020