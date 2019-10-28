|
Roger VanHaren
Beaver Dam - Roger James VanHaren, age 80, died peacefully in his sleep on October 25, 2019 in Beaver Dam, WI. Roger was born on January 24, 1939 to Chet and Gladys (née Thompson) VanHaren in Oconto Falls, WI. He graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1957 and earned a B.A. in English in 1961 from Oshkosh State University and an M.A. in English in 1969 from UW Madison. He was united in marriage to Marilyn A. Schroeder on July 1, 1961 in Oshkosh and moved to Beaver Dam, where both Roger and Marilyn taught in the Beaver Dam School District and at Wayland Academy.
Roger found his calling as an English teacher, first at Beaver Dam Middle School for 13 years and then Wayland Academy for 24 years. He was a devoted member of and lector at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, and before that at St. Patrick's Catholic Church where he sang tenor in the choir. He was also an eager volunteer, serving as city alderman, trustee of Wayland Academy, and for decades as Secretary of the Lions Club.
Roger loved attending and participating in theater; he was a founding member of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, and was well known for enacting readings of "Casey at the Bat" and his traveling one-man Mark Twain show. He wrote about theater (and life in general in) a popular newspaper column he authored for many decades. He sang in the Green Lake Chambre Choir, with whom he enjoyed traveling extensively. Roger also loved the outdoors and sports; he enjoyed hiking the Ice Age Trail with friends and was a fixture on local softball mounds and golf courses. His smile, zest for life, and positivity were his hallmarks and matched his mantra: "I always do my best."
Roger is survived by his wife Marilyn VanHaren, as well as his sister Joyce VanHaren, both of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by four sons, TJ (Kim Morioka) VanHaren, Mike (Jessi) VanHaren, Chris (Carla Fermann) VanHaren, Mark (Nerissa) Wong-VanHaren, and ten grandchildren: Tyler, Ella, Melanie, Zoë, Nolan, Carter, Trevor, Stephanie, Cameron, and Sloane. Other survivors include relatives-in-law Mike (Carol) Schroeder and Nancy Schroeder, cousins, a niece and nephew, other relatives, and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his daughter Jill Marie VanHaren Bornor and son-in-law John Bornor, his parents Chet and Gladys (Thompson) VanHaren, and his grandparents John and Christine (Van Lieshout) VanHaren, and Clyde and Susie (Crane) Thompson.
A memorial gathering for Roger will be held on Friday, November 1, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
A memorial gathering will also be held on Saturday, November 2, at Kimberly Chapel, Wayland Academy, 101 N. University Ave., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be directed in Roger's name to Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, St. Katharine Drexel, or Wayland Academy.
