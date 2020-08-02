Roland De Rosier
Peshtigo - Roland Bernard De Rosier, son of Wilfred Gregory and Agnes Alberta (nee Aubry) De Rosier was born May 31,1927 and passed away suddenly on August 1, 2020. Roland was the husband of Mildred Wanda (nee Votava/Marquardt), married on December 4, 2004 at the First American Lutheran Church in Oconto, WI. He was previously married for 51 years to Doris Mae Madelyn (nee Benjamin) on August 14,1948 at St. Patrick's Church in Eau Claire, WI. Doris Mae died on February 25, 2001 from a long illness of Alzheimer's disease. Upon graduation from Oconto High School in May of 1945, Roland enlisted in the United States Naval Reserves for training at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago, IL. Upon graduation from boot camp, he was assigned to San Bruno, CA to train as assault troops in Japan during WWII. When the war ended, he arrived in September 1945 in Tokyo Bay as part of the American Occupation Forces. After spending 13 months in Japan he was honorably discharged back to San Bruno, CA. He tried to enlist into the regular Navy, but was refused as the war was over and the Navy was downsizing. Returning home to Oconto, he registered into pre-Engineering school at St. Norbert's College in DePere, WI for the September 1946 year. He transferred to Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, WI in 1947 to continue Engineering studies and in 1949 received an Electronics Technician degree. In September 1950 he joined General Electric X-Ray Department, which later became the General Electric Medical Systems. He remained there as an Engineering Specialist until his retirement in June of 1987.
Roland is survived by two sons, Gregory and Gary (Brenda), and two daughters, Therese and Laura (Ryan) Johannsen, and preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn. He is survived by one step-daughter Sandy (Bob) Deichelbor, three step-sons Frank (Kathy), Mike (Renee), and Tim (Betty) Votava and preceded in death by step-son Dan (Vivian) Votava. He is further survived by seven grandchildren: Brian (Jami), Scott (Gena) and Brennan De Rosier, and Samantha, Aaron, Gunnar, and Katlynn Johannsen. Roland is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Katarina (Chase) Mizera, Gabriella (Ian) Leigh, Shae and Owen De Rosier (children of Brian and Jami) and Dustin, Dillan, Daniel De Rosier and Amberlee (Andrew) Haggerty (children of Scott and Gena). He is further survived by two great-great grandchildren Lillian and Rosalee De Rosier. Roland was preceded in death by brothers Eugene, Cyril, Robert De Rosier and sister Delores (Donald) Rabe. He is further survived by step-sister-in-law Joan (Roger) Cudnohufsky, step-brothers-in-law Marvin, Roger, Russell, Thomas, Alfred Marquardt and was preceded in death by Harry, Arvid, Jerry and Marshall Marquardt.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, from 10 AM to 12 Noon Saturday, August 8, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 Noon Saturday at the church with Fr. Francis Nusi officiating. Burial will be at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given.