|
|
Roland H. Daubner
Mountain - Roland "Rolie" H. Daubner, 88 years, formerly of Ellison Bay, died Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at the home of his son in Green Bay following congestive heart failure.
Rolie was born February 15, 1931 at home in Ephraim, the son of the late Aloysius and Mayme (Smith) Daubner. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and was a combat veteran of the Korean War. Rolie retired from Proctor and Gamble as a supervisor in production following many years employed there. He enjoyed the outdoors and moved to Mountain where he enjoyed time hunting.
He married Virginia M. Marcel in 1991. Roland was part of the Crivitz Lions Club and various veteran organizations throughout the years.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Daubner of Green Bay; son, Randy (friend, Gabriel Gomez) of Green Bay; daughter, Susan Bergwin of Missouri; three grandsons, Nicholas and Thomas Daubner, and Drew (Raquel) Bergwin; daughter-in-law, Lisa Daubner, Green Bay; sister, Rita (Ken) Joly of Sturgeon Bay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Stella Maris Parish--Sister Bay site. Military honors by the United States Army and American Legion Billy Wiess Post #527 will follow at the church. Burial will be at St. Rosalia Catholic Cemetery, Sister Bay.
Friends may call at the church Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
Memorials may be given in his memory for the American Legion Post #527 and the VFW Post 3088.
"Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Gabriel Gomez for his loving and tender care of Rolie during his final weeks and days. Thank you to Compassus Hospice for your guidance these final days, and to Mickey Gerondale for the care given to Rolie in Mountain throughout the years.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC of Sister Bay is assisting the Daubner family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Rolie may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18, 2019