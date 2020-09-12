1/1
Rosemary Rosenfeldt
Rosemary Rosenfeldt

Oconto - Rosemary Rosenfeldt, 88, Oconto, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Bay Nursing Home, Oconto. Rosemary was born February 21, 1932 in Oconto. She graduated Marinette Normal to become teacher. She taught at several schools in Oconto county. In 1958, she married Richard Rosenfeldt.

Rosemary worked at the Oconto Hospital for 33 years in varying positions as needed from the front desk to the Doctor's clinic. Rosemary retired from the hospital in 2001 and lived in Victoria, MN with her daughter, Becky, before returning to Oconto in 2016. She always had a smile on her face and loved helping anyone in need. Rosemary enjoyed popping popcorn for Halloween and having a big dinner on Christmas Eve with family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting—known for her snowflakes and tablecloths, crafts, avid reader and her love of dogs, especially her grand fur babies. Rosemary was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, and St. Anne's Society.

Rosemary is survived by three daughters, Becky (Monte) Sheffler, Eloy, AZ; Shelley Rosenfeldt, Oconto, WI; Gina (Dan) Alicea, Racine, WI; daughter-in-law, Irene Rosenfeldt, Oconto, WI and two grandchildren, Jacob Rosenfeldt (Sarah) and Emily Rosenfeldt. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Neumeier; two sons, Bob Rosenfeldt and Tim Rosenfeldt; and Richard Rosenfeldt.

Family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Friday at the church with the Rev. Francis Nusi officiating. Burial will be at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Sep. 12 to Sep. 30, 2020.
