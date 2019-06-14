|
|
Ruth Bikowski
Oconto - Ruth E. Bikowski, 94, Oconto, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Sun Valley Homes, Oconto. Ruth was born November 8, 1924 in Oconto to the late George and Agnes (Ragen) DeCloux. She married Joseph Bikowski on April 12, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2018. Ruth was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, and volunteered for many projects. She was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary.
Ruth is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Fred) Martin, Susan Tomalak, Beth (Michael) Radtke, two sons, Joseph (Sherry) Bikowski, Thomas (Diane) Bikowski; fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel Tomalak; two sisters, Mary Agnes Larson, Magdalen Bailey; and a brother, Robert DeCloux.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Monday, June 17, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 AM Monday at the church with the Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will be at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Building Fund or Unity Hospice.
A special thank you to the staff at Sun Valley Homes, Oconto, and Unity Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Ruth and her family.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from June 14 to June 19, 2019