Scott Ferris
Appleton - Scott Ferris, 71, Appleton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. Scott was born January 18, 1949 in Oconto to Darwin "Bucko" and Laverne (Carriveau) Ferris. Scott served his country in the US Army. He loved spending time with his family and friends, hosting parties where he'd entertain all with his stories of family and work alike. He loved all sports, was a huge Packer fan and loved tailgating at the games. Scott was a history buff and enjoyed looking up family history through Ancestry.com.
Scott is survived by his mother, Laverne Ferris; children and step-children, Beth (Aaron) Zingler, Amy (Patrick) Hyde, Beau (Janell Moore) Ferris, Travis (Michelle) Bond, Nichele (fiancé Michael Kane) Bond; three sisters, Debra (Scott) Krueger, Julie Ferris, Kelly Prosek; two brothers, Bradley Ferris, Shawn Ferris; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michele Ferris; father, Darwin "Bucko" Ferris; and brother Mark Ferris.
A memorial service for the family will be held at Gallagher Funeral Home. Military Rites at Oconto Catholic Cemetery Saturday, July 18, at 2:45 PM following private service. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at Holtwood pavilion A from 5 to 7 pm July 18, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.