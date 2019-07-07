|
|
Sharon A
Larmay - Sharon A. Larmay 75 of Marinette passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Jack & Engrid Meng Hospice Residence in DePere. She was born November 11, 1943, in Green Bay to the late Rudolph and Lucille (Beauclaire) Sieloff Sr. She worked as a real estate broker in Wisconsin and Michigan for over 35 years. On June 30, 1973, Sharon married Charles Larmay, Jr in Menominee; he died December 25, 1992. A former member of Mademoiselle's of Mari-Meno Red Hat Society. She enjoyed bicycle and motorcycle riding, boating, line dancing, and traveling.
Sharon is survived by two daughters, Terri (Harold) Erdman of Menominee and Suzy (Mike) Graziano of Marinette; step son, Charles Daniel (Colleen) Larmay of Milwaukee; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Charles she was preceded in death by two daughters Sherry Luektde and Becky Larmay; five brothers; two sisters; four sister in laws; and two brother in laws.
Visitation will be held at Thielen Funeral Home 1403 Newberry Ave Marinette, WI Wednesday, July 10th from 11am until time of service at Noon with Rev. Henry Yoap officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from July 7 to July 17, 2019