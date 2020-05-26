|
Sharon Bauman
Oconto - Sharon Bauman, 82, Oconto, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Bay Nursing Home, Oconto. Sharon was born September 1, 1937 in Wild Rose to the late William and Dorothy (Olds) Godson. She married Earl Bauman on January 4, 1975. Sharon was a very caring and loving mother and grandmother and would do anything for them. She was an Activities Director at Sharpe Care LTD, Oconto Falls. Sharon was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Oconto, and served as a Deacon.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Earl Bauman; daughter, Peggy (John) Schatz; four sons, Scott (Christina) Exworthy, Billy Exworthy, Paul (Sue) Exworthy, Brian (Paula) Bauman; and thirteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Godson.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Monday, June 1, 2020. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 to 11 AM. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from May 26 to June 3, 2020