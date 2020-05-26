Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bauman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Bauman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Bauman Obituary
Sharon Bauman

Oconto - Sharon Bauman, 82, Oconto, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Bay Nursing Home, Oconto. Sharon was born September 1, 1937 in Wild Rose to the late William and Dorothy (Olds) Godson. She married Earl Bauman on January 4, 1975. Sharon was a very caring and loving mother and grandmother and would do anything for them. She was an Activities Director at Sharpe Care LTD, Oconto Falls. Sharon was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Oconto, and served as a Deacon.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Earl Bauman; daughter, Peggy (John) Schatz; four sons, Scott (Christina) Exworthy, Billy Exworthy, Paul (Sue) Exworthy, Brian (Paula) Bauman; and thirteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Godson.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Monday, June 1, 2020. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 to 11 AM. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from May 26 to June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -